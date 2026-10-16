Driver shot in Menlo Park following vehicle collision, police say

A man driving with three child passengers in Menlo Park was injured in a possible road rage shooting following a vehicle collision on Thursday.

The Menlo Park Police Department said in a press release that the shooting happened on Thursday at about 8:39 in the area of Bay Road and Hedge Road, just east of Marsh Road and south of the train tracks. Responding officers found a 47-year-old man who had been shot and they began first aid until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation showed that the shooting happened after a non-injury vehicle collision. Police said that when the victim got out of his vehicle to exchange information, an occupant in the other vehicle shot him. The victim had three children in his vehicle between the ages of 8 and 14 at the time, police said. No one else was hurt.

The victim and children are all San Mateo residents, police said.

The suspect vehicle was described only as a small white car and no additional information was available.

Menlo Park police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department.