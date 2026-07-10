3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Mendocino County, followed by aftershocks

Several minor earthquakes rattled a portion of Northern California on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck in a remote area of northeastern Mendocino County at 3:05 p.m. PT, the USGS reported.

The quake hit about seven miles north-northeast of the unincorporated community of Covelo in the Round Valley Indian Reservation. The area is about 65 miles north of Ukiah.

Location of a 3.8 earthquake in Mendocino County, July 10, 2026. U.S. Geological Survey

The quake was followed by two others in the same area; a 2.7-magnitude quake at 3:33 p.m. and a 2.5 magnitude quake at 3:53 p.m., according to the USGS.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries.