3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Mendocino County, followed by aftershocks
Several minor earthquakes rattled a portion of Northern California on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck in a remote area of northeastern Mendocino County at 3:05 p.m. PT, the USGS reported.
The quake hit about seven miles north-northeast of the unincorporated community of Covelo in the Round Valley Indian Reservation. The area is about 65 miles north of Ukiah.
The quake was followed by two others in the same area; a 2.7-magnitude quake at 3:33 p.m. and a 2.5 magnitude quake at 3:53 p.m., according to the USGS.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.