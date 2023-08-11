Maui wildfires: Hawaii-bound travelers at SFO scramble as emergency continues

SAN FRANCISCO INT'L AIRPORT – For travelers like the Kowatsch family, the dream of reaching Maui has turned into an ongoing nightmare as wildfires continue to disrupt flight plans and leave tourists stranded.

Eberhard and Alina Kowatsch, Austrian tourists on a California vacation, found themselves facing unexpected obstacles on their journey.

"We've booked the hotel and everything, the flights, everything. But now it's not possible to go," Eberhard said.

Having spent weeks exploring California, the Kowatsch family was eagerly looking forward to their next destination: Honolulu and then Maui.

However, upon arriving at San Francisco International Airport on Friday, their hopes were dashed when they discovered that their flight to Maui had been canceled.

MAUI WILDFIRES:

"Now we're at the airport struggling and hopefully, we get a flight to another island or we're gonna stay in Honolulu," Alina said.

The ongoing wildfires on the western side of Maui have led to a series of flight cancellations, leaving many travelers like the Kowatsch family in a state of uncertainty.

"You don't get actual information. Nobody can say if the hotels are open, do they have energy, can you fly there," he explained.

The uncertainty surrounding the situation has left travelers like them in a state of limbo.

While understanding the uncontrollable nature of the catastrophe, Eberhard voiced his disappointment in how the situation has been managed.

"It's not very professional for a country like the United States," he commented.

The disruptions in flight schedules have persisted at San Francisco International Airport for three consecutive days, a direct consequence of the ongoing emergencies.

Despite their setback, the Kowatsch family remains determined to salvage their vacation plans. While Maui remains out of reach, they have redirected their journey towards Honolulu in hopes of assessing the situation and making informed choices about their next steps.