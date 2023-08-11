Mountain View family visiting Maui separated from children as wildfires rage

Mountain View family searches for loved ones in Maui as wildfires rage

Mountain View family searches for loved ones in Maui as wildfires rage

Mountain View family searches for loved ones in Maui as wildfires rage

MOUNTAIN VIEW – As wildfires rage on Maui, families trapped on the island, both locals and tourists, are desperately trying to connect with their loved ones. Among those searching include parents from the Bay Area who became separated from their young children.

"It was just overwhelming. You can see in the video. It covered the car. Just turned from afternoon to night," said Sean Pasin.

Pasin and his wife haven't heard from their children since the inferno erupted.

As crews battle the devastating wildfires from above, desperate attempts on the ground to connect with family members and loved ones are getting nowhere.

"It's been terrifying and exhausting. We don't have any information," said Pasin.

They drove to a grocery store in Lahaina, telling their 7-year-old son and 15-month-old baby who were with their grandfather at a hotel, they'd be right back.

"The last message that my mother in-law told my father in-law was, 'we're being engulfed in smoke' and then the line went dead. I think he's very worried. If he hasn't heard from us in 40 hours, " said Pasin.

They tried, but couldn't get back to their hotel by car, sleeping in a nearby parking lot the first night.

No calls or texts to the grandfather are getting through, and communication with the Marriott Hotel in Kaanapali has been difficult.

"We're not getting information. Is there an evacuation plan, or a reunification plan? Are they accounted for? We don't know that," said Pasin.

Thousands on the island are without cell service. Power is cut off to at least 14,000 homes and businesses in the area and it could take days or even weeks to get the networks back up and running.

Pasin said he's received vague texts from the hotel saying all guests are safe, but the Army veteran is waiting for confirmation his children are accounted for.

"I'm encouraged by the support, the prayers, the words of encouragement, the messages that I'm receiving but yeah, it's exhausting," said Pasin.

KPIX reached out directly to Marriott to see if there's any other way to get a message to the kids and grandfather that their parents are safe. We have not yet heard back as of Thursday evening.

Pasin said as soon as he's reunited with his children, they'll be trying to fly back to the Bay Area.