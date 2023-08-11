Maui wildfires: California Gov. Newsom sends search & rescue teams to Hawaii

Maui wildfires death toll rises to over 50 Maui wildfires death toll rises to over 50, many others missing 03:40

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he has deployed search and rescue teams to Hawaii following devastating wildfires that struck the island of Maui.



Newsom said in a news release that members of the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services have been deployed to Hawaii. California's Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces will also travel to the island to assist in the search for survivors and recovery operations, he said.



MAUI WILDFIRES:

"Californians know firsthand the devastating toll of catastrophic wildfires fueled by climate change, capable of wiping out entire communities and centuries of irreplaceable history and heritage. Our state is sending resources to support our Pacific neighbors during their time of need," Newsom said.



An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings on the waterfront burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday the wildfires devastated most of the town of Lahaina in Maui.

Dozens have died and thousands have fled their homes due to the inferno. Power outages are also widespread, Green said.