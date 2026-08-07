68-year-old man fatally stabbed outside Martinez home, suspect sought

Authorities in Contra Costa County are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally stabbed outside a home in Martinez on Thursday.

Shortly before 5:10 p.m., police said they received multiple 911 calls about a person who was stabbed on Francis Court near Francis Drive and Blue Ridge Drive. Arriving officers found the victim on the ground with injuries consistent with being stabbed, police said.

Firefighters and medical personnel responded, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Todd Stewart.

Investigators with the Martinez police department and crime scene investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office responded. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle in connection with a fatal stabbing on Francis Court in Martinez on Aug. 6, 2026. Martinez Police Department

In a statement Thursday night, police released photos of the suspect, who had left the scene in what appears to be a gray Cadillac SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact, Detective Dominguez of the Martinez police by emailing cdominguez1@cityofmartinez.org or by calling 925-372-3451.