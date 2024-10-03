Marina Fire burns near Ukiah, forward progress stopped

Forward progress has been stopped on the Marina Fire burning near the community of Redwood Valley northeast of Ukiah on Thursday, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office.

The fire was first reported at 12:53 a.m. near state Highway 20 and Road A, according to the California Highway Patrol. The fire resulted in an evacuation warning for Road B and Ricetti Lane. The Sheriff's Office lifted the warning at 3:23 a.m.

The Marina Fire started hours after forward progress was stopped on the Potter Fire, which started around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday approximately 4.8 miles west, also near state Highway 20. The Potter Fire also resulted in evacuation warnings, which were cleared at 4:33 p.m.

The acreage burned has not been announced and the cause of the fires is under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office asks residents to visit https://mendoready.org/ to learn how to be emergency ready in Mendocino County and http://readyforwildfire.org to learn about wildfire readiness.