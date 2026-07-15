Marin County senior communities fund college scholarships for employees and their relatives

Residents at several Marin County retirement communities are helping employees and their relatives pursue degrees and career training through a scholarship program that has operated for more than three decades.

Inside the kitchen at Smith Ranch Homes in San Rafael, chef Abraham Moran prepares dinner for residents. This year, the community's support is helping his daughter, Valeria, pursue a degree at Saint Mary's College.

"I'm proud of her," Moran said. "She's a very nice student and daughter."

Valeria is one of this year's recipients of the Marin Retirement Communities Scholarship Fund. The awards are available to employees of participating retirement communities, as well as their children and grandchildren.

Ramiro Rivera, who works as a server at Smith Ranch Homes, is also receiving a scholarship while attending trade school to become an HVAC technician.

"After that gap year, I didn't go back to school," Rivera said. "I recently started school last year."

Residents at Smith Ranch Homes, Aldersly, Drake Terrace, The Tamalpais and Villa Marin raise money each year for the scholarship fund, which was established in 1994.

The scholarship committee works with the Marin-based nonprofit 10,000 Degrees to administer the awards. The nonprofit says it has supported more than 80,000 students and provided $113 million in scholarships since its founding.

Marcie Leach, a Smith Ranch Homes resident and member of the scholarship committee, said the awards can have an emotional impact on recipients and their families.

She says one mother was overwhelmed after learning that her child had been selected.

"Her mom was holding up the phone and the mom was crying," Leach said. "When the mom hung up, she then spoke in Spanish and said how much it meant to her."

For recipient Isabelle Berkson, the scholarship is helping her turn what was once a temporary job in the communications department at Smith Ranch Homes into a path toward a four-year college degree.

"Being able to go to school and have a little less financial pressure has made it a lot easier for me to think about my future," Berkson said.

The program is also personal for Smith Ranch Homes Executive Director Scott Newman. Years before leading the senior living community, Newman worked there as a busser and server and received one of the scholarships himself.

"I get to see this program still thrive and be really robust and see other employees taking advantage of it," Newman said. "But also seeing the community come together with all the other retirement communities of Marin and giving back. It's full circle, it's a special place for me."

According to 10,000 Degrees, students from low-income backgrounds are about half as likely to enroll in college as their higher-income peers.

For Moran and the other participating families, the scholarship represents more than financial assistance. It is a sign that the residents they serve are also invested in their futures.