Body found at base of Marin Headlands cliff identified as Roseville resident

A man who was found dead at the base of a cliff in the Marin Headlands this week was identified as a resident of Placer County, authorities said on Friday.

On Wednesday at about 9:14 a.m. a hiker called 911 to report an unresponsive person along the oceanfront near Rodeo Beach and Hawk Tail Beach Cove east of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said land and marine first responder units were dispatched and reaching the man was difficult because of the treacherous terrain. Once they reached the man at the bottom of the rock-strewn cliff, the personnel confirmed he was dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

In a press release on Friday, the office's coroner division identified the man as 57-year-old Roseville resident Michael Young Han.

A forensic post-mortem examination with routine toxicology testing was scheduled to be completed early next week. The cause of death was pending the conclusion of the investigations by the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Park Police, which is the lead investigative unit.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.