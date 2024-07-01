Marin County residents on high alert as red flag warning issued

MARIN COUNTY — A red flag warning in Marin County has residents in the region on high alert.

Leah Curran has been a Marin County resident for four years since moving from Oakland with her family.

"The first two years we lived here — 2020 and 2021 — were really bad fire years," Leah recalled. "Like the year that the sky was orange one day because there were so many wildfires burning all over the state, and the last two years have been nice, much quieter."

However, she has been vigilant as critical fire weather conditions are expected over the next 24 hours.

"To be cautious for ourselves," Leah explained. "We have a firepit, but it's not woodturning, and obviously, we won't light that on a red flag warning."

Marin County Fire's Public Information Officer, Marimar Ochoa, emphasized the seriousness of this warning.

"We are in critical fire conditions, so any little spark could cause a wildfire, and because of the rapid winds, that could spread quickly," Ochoa stated.

She explained that the area is experiencing strong offshore wind gusts up to 40 mph and low relative humidity ranging from 15% to 25%. The affected areas include the Marin coastal range and neighboring counties of Sonoma and Napa.

"There are no current wildfires in the Bay Area, not specifically within Marin County," Ochoa continued. "But there are always steps that the public should take to prepare ahead of wildfires; we are in that season, so making sure that you're signed up for your local emergency alerts and having a go bag ready just in case you're a part of an evacuation."

As Fourth of July celebrations approach, Ochoa reminded residents about the dangers of fireworks.

"Fireworks are illegal in Marin County and most of the Bay Area, so we definitely ask that the public go to areas where there are permitted fireworks, like the Marin County Fair that's happening this week," she urged.

Meanwhile, Leah Curran is committed to safety during this high-risk period.

"We never do fireworks here because we've seen so many bad wildfires over the last few years," she said.

As the red flag warning continues, residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared by signing up for local emergency alerts at AlertMarin.org.