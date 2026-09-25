Marin County prepares for potential El Niño storms as king tides loom

The storms haven't arrived yet, but Marin County workers are already racing to prepare for what could be a challenging winter.

With El Niño conditions and several king tides ahead, county officials are warning that the combination of heavy rain and elevated tides could increase the risk of flooding in some communities including Manzanita, Bel Marin Keys and Santa Venetia.

Acknowledging the irony of preparing for heavy rain under dry, blue skies, Marin County's Assistant Director of Public Works Michael Frost said, "Don't let the calmness of the weather fool you," and added, "Be prepared and communicate with your neighbors."

The county is already staging equipment that could be needed during a major storm, including pumps, sandbags and supplies designed to help protect against flooding and mudslides.

"These would be our trash pumps. These give us the capability to vacuum that water out," Frost's colleague Noah Bailey, Public Works Road Maintenance Supervisor, said while showing the equipment. Their job is to prevent and respond to weather emergencies on county property.

Another container holds additional emergency supplies.

"The other one with the state has more sandbags, more visqueen itself," Frost said. Visqueen, they said, is a type of plastic that helps prevent mudslides.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency this week ahead of what experts say could be a historic El Niño, directing state agencies to use the time before the storms arrive to prepare flood-fighting resources.

"And the state has given us an additional 20,000 sandbags, so we feel that we're adequately prepared," Frost said.

That brings Marin County's sandbag inventory to about 73,000, according to county officials. In a typical winter, the county uses about 5,000 sandbags across the county.

The additional supplies could also give Marin County a cushion to help neighboring agencies if they need assistance during a major storm.

The county is also inspecting and clearing drainage infrastructure, including thousands of culverts, while crews continue ditching and removing trees that could obstruct water flow.

The urgency comes in part from what happened last winter.

"Last January 3rd, many residents experienced the flooding with the King Tide," Frost said.

And another series of king tides is expected this winter, including around Thanksgiving, Christmas and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to Frost.

"If we get an El Niño storm event coming through in conjunction with one of our king tide events, we'll have a double blow," Frost said.

The state of emergency is also allowing the county to move faster when acquiring equipment.

"It's expedited, so we're getting things done in a couple days," Frost said, adding, "Instead of taking one week to review and approve, we're getting things approved within an hour or so."

County workers say preparing before an emergency can make a significant difference once a storm arrives.

"This definitely doubles up the inventory we have, makes us better prepared," Frost said.

But officials say residents also need to take steps now.

"Check their drainage, and have a go-bag ready," Frost said.

The county held a free sandbag giveaway Friday at two Marin County locations. More sandbag sites are expected to open as storms move into the area.

Officials say residents should also avoid driving through flooded roadways, even if the water appears passable.

The concern is that king tides could coincide with major rainstorms, worsening flooding in low-lying areas and communities already vulnerable to rising water.