Marin County authorities crack down on Halloween gatherings with "hundreds" of teens

Authorities in the North Bay busted several large gatherings of teenagers over Halloween weekend, in which some of the events had alcohol present.

According to the Central Marin Police District, the gatherings began on Friday night. Police said "hundreds of juveniles" were present at parties in Larkspur, Corte Madera and an open space in San Anselmo.

Officers noted that alcohol was present at some of the parties. One intoxicated teen was released to her parents, while another teen required a medical evaluation.

Police said officers worked closely with parents and homeowners to disperse the parties and to arrange transportation home for the attendees. A Larkspur resident was also issued a Social Host Ordinance citation.

On Halloween night, police responded to additional parties and noise complaints in Corte Madera and San Anselmo. Officers said homeowners and parents were "proactive" and took steps to prevent underage drinking and address issues before the gatherings escalated, which led to no citations being issued.

"Central Marin Police Authority appreciates the cooperation of parents and homeowners who worked with officers to address gatherings before they became larger public safety concerns," the agency said in a statement.

Also on Halloween, officers responded after what was described as a "large number of juveniles" entered San Anselmo after authorities in a neighboring community dispersed a gathering. Police said they also ensured teens had safe transportation home.