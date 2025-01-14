Marin County swears in first Black supervisor in 175-year history

Brian Colbert was officially sworn in at Tuesday's Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting as the county's first Black board member in its 175-year history.

The oath was administered by his teenage daughter Leila Colbert. The event was marked with a trio of songs performed by a gospel quartet, including a performance of "A Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke and "Oh Happy Day" by Edwin Hawkins.

Colbert's District 2 encompasses Fairfax, Kentfield, Greenbrae, San Anselmo and Ross. He served on the San Anselmo Town Council since 2017 and as mayor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I ran for office, I was a different person than when I took office today," Colbert said. "As I campaigned, I began to reflect and share the story of my grandfather, who grew up in the segregated South, and I remember the opportunities that he never had."

Brian Colbert, who was sworm in as the first Black sueprvisor in Marin County history on Jan. 14, 2025. Brian Colbert for Supervisor Campaign

He restated a campaign pledge to focus on the county's most vulnerable and most needy populations before closing with a quote from Shakespeare.

"Some of you may know I have a bit of an acting background, and so once in a while I'm a little bit extra," he said. "I leave you with these words from Twelfth Night, act three, scene three, 'I can no other answer, give but thanks and thanks and ever thanks.'"

Stephanie Moulton-Peters was also sworn in after winning her reelection bid for District 3, which includes Sausalito, Marin City, Tam Valley, Almonte, Mill Valley, Strawberry, Tiburon, and Belvedere.

The board was also reorganized. District 1 Supervisor Mary Sackett will preside as the new board president. District 5 Supervisor Eric Lukan and Mouton-Peters will serve as vice president and second vice president, respectively. The new county executive is Derek Johnson, a former city manager of San Luis Obispo who will start his new role April 29.