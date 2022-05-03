Man's body found along walking path in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Police in Santa Cruz are trying to determine how a man ended up dead near a walking path after his body was discovered early Monday morning.

Santa Cruz police said a woman walking her dog at around 6:30 a.m. reported seeing a deceased man along a path near the 900 block of East Cliff Drive just below Ocean View Park. Police officers who responded found a middle-aged man dead with trauma to his upper torso.

The cause of the man's death was not immediately disclosed and investigators were still determining whether there was any evidence of foul play. His identity was pending verification by the Santa Cruz County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the Santa Cruz Police Investigations Unit at (831) 420-5820. Anonymous tips can be sent through the department's tip line at (831) 420-5995 or at www.santacruzpolice.com.