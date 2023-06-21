Man with dogs rescued from cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man was rescued off a cliff in San Francisco Wednesday and rescuers were working to retrieve two dogs that were with him.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the rescue just after noon Wednesday, saying the rescue was underway at Fort Funston at the southwestern corner of the city, which features 200-foot high bluffs overlooking the ocean.

The fire department said the man had been rescued as of 12:24 p.m. and rescuers were returning to the cliff to retrieve the dogs.

The man was not injured.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.