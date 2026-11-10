Man seen punching unconscious victim at 49ers-Raiders game arrested

Santa Clara police said Tuesday they have arrested a man accused of attacking an unconscious person during a brawl at the 49ers-Raiders game.

While there were multiple fights at the game on Sunday, the arrest was in connection with a brawl in the Levi's Stadium parking lot in which a man was seen on video kicking and punching someone who was unconscious.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Stephan Ramirez of San Jose. He was arrested at his home on suspicion of felony assault and for an outstanding warrant, according to police.

Investigators previously said they had arrested 11 people in connection with the fights and that they are still looking to find others.