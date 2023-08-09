Man killed in 3rd fatal shooting in span of hours in Oakland

An Oakland man is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday night, the fatal shooting in the city in the span of about seven hours.

Police were called to the 500 block of 25th Street around 9 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel responded and took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, according to police.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to contact the Oakland police homicide unit at (510) 238-3821, or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Earlier Tuesday at around 2:19 p.m., a shooting left a man dead at a boat launch at the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline, park district police reported. No suspect information was available.

Just minutes later, a man was shot dead outside the Lake Merritt BART station. Police used video from surveillance cameras to identify a suspect, who was arrested.

Transit officials said there was no indication that the suspect or victim was a BART rider.