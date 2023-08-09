Man found fatally shot on boat launch at Oakland regional shoreline Tuesday
Authorities in Oakland are investigating a shooting that left a man dead at a boat launch in the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline Tuesday afternoon.
Police with the East Bay Regional Park District confirmed the deadly shooting investigation Wednesday.
Park district police were sent at 2:19 p.m. to the regional shoreline after someone reported a shooting that just occurred.
Oakland and park district police located the man dead suffering from a gunshot wound.
Chopper footage shot Tuesday showed multiple police units at the scene. The incident was the second deadly shooting in Oakland that happened Tuesday afternoon.
A short time after the shoreline shooting was reported, a person was fatally shot at the street level near the Lake Merritt BART station by the bus zone. BART officials said that incident happened just after 2:30 p.m.
Authorities were able to detain and arrest a suspect in that shooting.
