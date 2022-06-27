Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after weekend Tenderloin stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing in the Tenderloin Saturday that left one victim hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at Leavenworth and Turk streets in San Francisco's Tenderloin District. 

The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. 

Officers found the victim, a 31-year-old male, in life-threatening condition, police said Monday. He was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, and are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call their tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.  

