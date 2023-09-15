Man gets 11-year sentence for shooting at Santa Rosa Taco Bell last year

SANTA ROSA -- A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 11 years to life in state prison this week for a shooting at a Taco Bell restaurant in Santa Rosa last year, according to Sonoma County prosecutors.

Brad Adams, a resident of Santa Rosa, was convicted of attempted murder and shooting at an occupied building, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Taco Bell shooting suspect Brad Adams. Santa Rosa Police Dept.

On May 4, 2022, Adams was waiting in the drive-thru line at the Taco Bell restaurant along Mendocino Avenue when he challenged another person to a fistfight, according to prosecutors.

Adams then got out of his vehicle and pointed a handgun with a laser-sight at his victim. He then got back in his truck and drove toward the drive-thru exit, prosecutors said.

Adams got out of his truck again and told one of his passengers to drive the truck to a nearby Safeway store on Mendocino Avenue.

According to prosecutors, Adams hid behind a retaining wall across from the drive-thru and waited until his victim was getting his food from the pick-up window. He then fired two shots from a semi-automatic pistol into the victim's car, hitting the victim in the wrist.

Prosecutors said that after the shooting, Adams fled to the nearby Safeway parking lot, where he left his truck and escaped on foot.

According to the District Attorney's Office, officers later found a semi-automatic pistol inside Adams' truck, and they also discovered additional ammunition, ecstasy and cocaine.

He was eventually arrested by police in Brisbane.

According to prosecutors, Adams was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms at the time of the shooting.