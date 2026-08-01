Man found dead at 22nd Street Caltrain station in San Francisco, police say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday morning at a Caltrain station in San Francisco, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:06 a.m. to the Caltrain platform in the 1100 block of 22nd Street after receiving a report of a deceased person, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to investigate the death. Police did not release the man's identity or provide information about how he died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.