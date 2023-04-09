Man faces 4 felonies for alleged killing of Pittsburg convenience store clerk

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – A man said to be involved in the March 22 killing of a convenience store clerk is facing a four-count felony complaint, announced the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday.

Gregory Rossignon, 37, was arrested on Wednesday following a standoff in Modesto on suspicion of fatally shooting 44-year-old Abdul Raouf at the E-Z Stop Convenience Food shop on Power Avenue in Pittsburg.

Gregory Rossignon Pittsburg Police Department

He faces felony charges of murder, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, dissuading a witness by force or threats and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The murder charge has an enhancement for the intentional discharge of a weapon, and a special allegation related to Rossignon's previous felony convictions.

Authorities believe that the shooting occurred after Rossignon's girlfriend, Jessica Russo, had an argument with another store clerk. Rossignon allegedly entered the store and shot Roauf, who was not involved in the argument, said the District Attorney's Office.

Russo, 34, was arrested March 29, after police served a search warrant around 2 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of D Street in Antioch.

Police previously arrested 43-year-old Alan Agloro at his Pittsburg home for allegedly being connected to the killing.

Rossignon is set to be arraigned on April 10 in Martinez at 1:30 p.m.