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Man convicted of stealing elderly San Francisco resident's wheelchair

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A man accused of stealing a wheelchair from an elderly San Francisco resident was convicted, the District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

On Oct. 28, 2025, a 66-year-old resident left his electric wheelchair in the lobby of his apartment complex and woke up the next morning to find it missing. According to the DA, 42-year-old Travis Wykle had entered the locked building around 7 a.m. Oct. 29 and taken the wheelchair.

He was convicted of first-degree burglary, and the DA said the jury found a hot prowl allegation to be true. Wykle will be sentenced on Nov. 23, the DA said.

The victim whose wheelchair was taken now relies on a cane, Assistant District Attorney En-Ta Tu said.

"Stealing something is already wrong. Then to take something from such a vulnerable member of our community is especially wrong. While the victim no longer has his wheelchair and has to use a cane to get around now, I hope this verdict brings some sense of justice to him," Tu said. 

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