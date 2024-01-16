Man arrested on suspicion of fatal stabbing in San Francisco's SoMa last month

A 39-year-old man was recently arrested on suspicion of a fatal stabbing in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood last month, police said Tuesday.

San Francisco resident Dennis Duree was arrested last Thursday in connection with the stabbing early on the morning of Dec. 28 in the area of Mission and Washburn streets, where officers arrived to find a 45-year-old man and 38-year-old woman injured.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the man, later identified as Brandon Mitchell, succumbed to his injuries, San Francisco police said.

Investigators eventually identified Duree as the stabbing suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Officers spotted him last Thursday morning in the area of Eighth and Mission streets and took him into custody, according to police.