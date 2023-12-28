Man killed, woman injured in double stabbing in San Francisco's SoMa

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police are investigating a double stabbing that left a man dead and a woman injured early Thursday morning in the city's South of Market neighborhood.

Officers were sent to Mission and Washburn streets shortly after 5:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a knife attack and found both victims suffering from stab wounds.

The 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was also treated at the scene and taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were considered life threatening, according to police.

No arrest has been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.