Man killed in stabbing in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood last week identified

A man who died in a stabbing that also injured a woman in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood last week has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 45-year-old Brandon Mitchell.

The stabbing was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Mission and Washburn streets, where officers arrived to find Mitchell and a 38-year-old woman injured, according to San Francisco police.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at a hospital while the woman was treated at the hospital for injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any suspect details. Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.