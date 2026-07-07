Man arrested for alleged Rohnert Park elder financial exploitation scam

A man was arrested in Sonoma County on Monday for allegedly participating in a plot to scam an elderly woman out of money, authorities said Tuesday.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a community alert that detectives learned on Monday that the woman was targeted by an organized criminal network with a 'courier scam' - a fraud tactic that often comes with promises of investment opportunities.

According to the department, courier scams - which trick victims into handing over large sums of cash or valuables directly to a physical messenger - are often used to prey on older adults and have become increasingly common.

"Organized criminal groups often target elderly victims through sophisticated schemes designed to gain their trust and convince them to send or surrender large sums of money under false pretenses," the department said in the message which it also posted on social media.

Officers arrived to find Luenkai Hsu, allegedly acting as a courier for the criminal organization, in the middle of a transaction with the victim, the DPS said. Detectives waited for the transaction to occur, and then arrested Hsu and recovered a large sum of money from Hsu's possession, according to the DPS.

The victim had been led to believe her money was being deposited into an investment account and would later be returned to her. Investigators said they determined that the suspects had no intention of investing or returning the money to the woman and instead were intending to steal her money, the DPS said.

Hsu was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for grand theft of money and theft from an elder. The investigation remained ongoing.

The department reminded the public to be aware of courier scams, where scammers will usually first contact victims by phone, text message, email, or social media and convince them that their money is at risk, needed for an investment opportunity, or required to assist with an emergency. This can also start with a 'wrong number' text.

Victims are then instructed to withdraw cash or obtain other valuables, after which a courier is sent directly to their home or another meeting location to collect the funds. Once the money is handed over, it is typically transferred through multiple individuals or locations, making recovery extremely difficult.

Authorities urge residents to speak with their family members about these scams - and to familiarize themselves with telltale signs of fraud. If someone requests cash to be picked up by a courier, urges secrecy, or encourages immediate action, it is likely a scam.

DPS said anyone who believes they or a loved one may be the target of a fraud scheme should contact their local law enforcement before providing money or personal information.