Man arrested for alleged DUI after he crashes into Petaluma CVS

Petaluma police arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle into a CVS Sunday night.  Petaluma police

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a man Sunday night for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove his vehicle into a CVS pharmacy. 

Police responded to a call at 7:34 p.m. about a reported traffic collision in a parking lot at 365 East Washington St.

Officers found the car crashed into CVS, causing minor damage to the store. Police arrested Cesar Alamila-Alvarez, who they say displayed objective signs of alcohol impairment. 

Police said Alvarez also had a warrant for his arrest for another DUI case and was on probation for DUI. He was transported to Sonoma County Jail.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 8:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

