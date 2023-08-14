Man arraigned in connection to East Bay crime spree

MARTINEZ — A Pittsburg man was arraigned Monday in connection to a crime spree in the East Bay where he allegedly tried to carjack several people and tried to burglarize two homes, the Contra Costa County District Attorneys' Office said.

The DA said 33-year-old Sean Christopher White faces multiple charges.

Three attempted carjackings; one with an enhancement for use of a hammer as a deadly weapon

One carjacking

Two counts of driving or taking a vehicle without consent

Two first-degree burglaries where a victim was present

One count of criminal threats with an enhancement for use of a hammer as a deadly weapon

Indecent exposure

Vandalism which destroyed or damaged property valued over $400

Receiving stolen property valued over $950

On Aug. 9, police were alerted to a failed carjacking attempt on Birch Drive in Walnut Creek around 1: 30 p.m. Witnesses said the man also tried to rob a homeowner, and residents ended up chasing the man out of the neighborhood.

The suspect then reportedly carjacked someone on Treat Boulevard, near Jones Road and Cherry Lane, and left the area in a Toyota Corolla.

Police said they later received a report of the Corolla being abandoned on West Holly Drive in Walnut Creek and of a landscaper's van being taken from the area. Police agencies from around Contra Costa County began searching for the white van, and it was later spotted in Pleasant Hill around 3 p.m.

He was spotted trying to break into a home on West Hookston Road, police said. Pleasant Hill police and Contra Costa deputies at the scene then arrested him.

The DA said his bail was set to $620,000, and that he is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility.