Man accused in East Bay crime spree involving carjacking, attempted burglary

WALNUT CREEK — A man arrested in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday allegedly began his crime spree in Walnut Creek with an attempted carjacking, police said.

The crime spree allegedly began on Birch Drive with a failed carjacking attempt. Witnesses said the man also tried to rob a homeowner, and residents ended up chasing the man out of the neighborhood.

He then reportedly carjacked someone on Treat Boulevard, near Jones Road and Cherry Lane, and left the area in a Toyota Corolla.

Police said they received a report of the Corolla being abandoned on West Holly Drive in Walnut Creek and of a landscaper's van being taken from the area. Police agencies from around Contra Costa County began searching for the white van, and it was later spotted in Pleasant Hill.

He was spotted trying to break into a home on West Hookston Road, police said. Pleasant Hill police and Contra Costa deputies at the scene then arrested him.

Police said he could face numerous felony charges.