Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits near Alamo

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Alamo on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 8:40 a.m., about 1 mile southwest of Alamo, in the Las Trampas Wilderness Regional Preserve.

It had a depth of about 8.7 miles, and residents in Moraga and Castro Valley reported feeling light to weak shaking, according to Did You Feel It response.

Residents in Berkeley and Oakland reported feeling weak shaking, as well.