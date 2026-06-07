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Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits near Alamo

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near Alamo on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before 8:40 a.m., about 1 mile southwest of Alamo, in the Las Trampas Wilderness Regional Preserve.

 It had a depth of about 8.7 miles, and residents in Moraga and Castro Valley reported feeling light to weak shaking, according to Did You Feel It response.

Residents in Berkeley and Oakland reported feeling weak shaking, as well.

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