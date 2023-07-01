Fire rips through decades-old restaurant Louis Cairo's in Williams

Fire breaks out at decades-old restaurant Louis Cairo's in Williams Fire breaks out at decades-old restaurant Louis Cairo's in Williams 02:43

WILLIAMS – A restaurant that has been a staple of a Colusa County community for decades caught fire.

Firefighters from agencies around Williams responded to the scene of Louis Cairo's early Friday evening.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the building. A couple dozen onlookers gathered to watch as the dozens of fire trucks and crews battled the flames.

"It's just a sad feeling," one onlooker said.

All employees got out without any injuries, the restaurant's owner told CBS13.

The Williams Fire Protection Authority's chief said the fire started near the electrical panel in the back of the building. Temperatures that reached 105 degrees, according to the chief, also complicated the firefight.

Community members brought crews water and came out to pay respects.

"It's always been a part of Williams for as long as I've been alive," a fan of Louis Cairo's said.

Louis Cairo's has been around since the 1940s. According to a biography on the restaurant's website, the eatery was founded by longtime Colusa County, the eponymous Louis Cairo.

The current owner, who bought the restaurant in 2015, said it's too early to talk of rebuilds.

It wouldn't be the first time a landmark family-owned restaurant in Williams was damaged in a fire in recent decades. Back in 2007, Granzella's was wiped out by a fire that gutted the kitchen and dining hall.

Granzella's, which was rebuilt and reopened nine months later, is about a block away from Louis Cairo's.