Los Bueyes Fire burns at least 450 acres in Monterey County at Fort Hunter Liggett

JOLON, Monterey County -- A wildfire was burning on the grounds of Fort Hunter Liggett army base in Monterey County Thursday.

The fire was reported to have burned at least 450 acres in the area of Gabilan Road and Training Area 20 on the base near Los Bueyes Creek.

Assisting/Not a CAL FIRE Incident: #LosBueyesFire near Training Area 20 and Gabilian Road, at Fort Hunter Liggett Military Base in Monterey County. Lead Agency @FtHunterLiggett https://t.co/w3lsXAwGTV pic.twitter.com/h56kLbsoKe — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 16, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.