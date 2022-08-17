Los Bueyes Fire burns at least 450 acres in Monterey County at Fort Hunter Liggett
JOLON, Monterey County -- A wildfire was burning on the grounds of Fort Hunter Liggett army base in Monterey County Thursday.
The fire was reported to have burned at least 450 acres in the area of Gabilan Road and Training Area 20 on the base near Los Bueyes Creek.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
