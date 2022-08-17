Watch CBS News
Environment

Los Bueyes Fire burns at least 450 acres in Monterey County at Fort Hunter Liggett

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 08:46

JOLON, Monterey County -- A wildfire was burning on the grounds of Fort Hunter Liggett army base in Monterey County Thursday.

The fire was reported to have burned at least 450 acres in the area of Gabilan Road and Training Area 20 on the base near Los Bueyes Creek.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

los-bueyes-fire.jpg
Los Bueyes Fire burns at Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County, August 16, 2022. PG&E

First published on August 16, 2022 / 5:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.