Los Altos suspect arrested in child sexual abuse material case

LOS ALTOS – Police in Los Altos have arrested a suspect in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Ethan Maxwell Greer, 23, of Los Altos, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the Los Altos Police Department.

Police, with the assistance of the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence located in the 500 block of Cecelia Court.

During the search, investigators located child sexual abuse material, and Greer was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Los Altos police at (650) 947-2689.