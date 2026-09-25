Logan Webb awarded the San Francisco Giants 2026 Willie Mac Award

The San Francisco Giants announced on Friday that pitcher Logan Webb has been award the Wille Mac Award, the team's most prestigious honor.

The award, named for Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, is awarded annually to the most inspirational player on the team and is voted upon by Giants players, coaches, staff and fans.

In a social media post, the Giants called Webb "a terrific teammate that connects with every corner of the clubhouse while displaying great character and leadership."

A terrific teammate that connects with every corner of the clubhouse while displaying great character and leadership, Logan Webb is the 2026 Willie Mac Award winner 👏 pic.twitter.com/BwGMHtK2Oh — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 26, 2026

Webb is a three-time All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner and last season's National League strikeout leader. He was announced as the Willie Mac Award winner at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Friday evening ahead of the Giants game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last week, Webb was also named the Giants' nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, Major League Baseball's top honor for players demonstrating exceptional character, community work, and philanthropy on and off the field.

As voted by teammates, coaches, trainers and fans, Logan Webb becomes the first starting pitcher to win the Willie Mac Award since 2014 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HTWHvJ99sf — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 26, 2026

The Rocklin, Calif. native has used his platform to give back to communities in Northern California for years, including speaking at high schools to address mental health and the dangers of fentanyl, causes very close to Webb who lost a 20-year-old cousin to a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

Webb has been a leader in promoting the Giants' annual Fentanyl Awareness Day and has lent his support to other community causes and fundraisers, such as the Giants' Until There's a Cure campaign to raise funds for HIV/AIDS research.

This year was the 46th anniversary of the award, and the first time Webb has been honored with