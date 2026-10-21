Domestic violence suspect arrested in Livermore after standoff with police

A person was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence incident and a standoff with police at a business in Livermore, authorities said.

The Livermore Police Department said the suspect who was possibly armed had barricaded themselves inside a business near Fourth Street and South Livermore Avenue in downtown Livermore.

Police were seen using an armored vehicle and a remote-operated camera at the scene, and the department said officers are attempting to contact the suspect and negotiate a peaceful resolution.

At about 12:30 p.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody. A department spokesperson said that further details of the incident were forthcoming.