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Domestic violence suspect arrested in Livermore after standoff with police

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A person was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence incident and a standoff with police at a business in Livermore, authorities said.

The Livermore Police Department said the suspect who was possibly armed had barricaded themselves inside a business near Fourth Street and South Livermore Avenue in downtown Livermore.

Police were seen using an armored vehicle and a remote-operated camera at the scene, and the department said officers are attempting to contact the suspect and negotiate a peaceful resolution.

At about 12:30 p.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody. A department spokesperson said that further details of the incident were forthcoming.

Livermore police action
Livermore police at the scene of a standoff at South Livermore Avenue and Fourth Street, Oct. 21, 2026. KPIX

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