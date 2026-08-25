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3 arrested after 12,000 cigarettes stolen from Livermore business, police say

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Authorities in the East Bay have arrested three people on suspicion of grand theft after thousands of cigarettes were stolen over the weekend, police said.

According to the Livermore Police Department, officers were called to an unnamed business on Old First Street around 3:15 p.m. Police said about 12,000 cigarettes were stolen.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, as it traveled westbound on Interstate 580. Coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was stopped near 164th Avenue in San Leandro.

livermore-stolen-cigarettes-082526.jpg
Cigarettes that police said were stolen from a Livermore business on Aug. 22, 2026. Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft. Livermore Police Department

Police arrested three people inside the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Robin Cooper, 23-year-old Alonza Holmes and 20-year-old Robert Benjamin. The suspects, who are all Oakland residents, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy.

According to jail records, Holmes and Robert are being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

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