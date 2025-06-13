Linda Fire north of Vacaville threatens structures, firefighters say

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Linda Fire in Solano County, which was threatening homes near Vacaville on Friday, officials said.

As of 4 p.m., when announcing forward progress was stopped, firefighters say the fire had burned about 111 acres with 10% containment.

The scene is off Linda Vista Lane, about seven miles north of Vacaville. Several structures were threatened, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District.

A photo of the burn scar released by Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit shows the fire had come within just a few feet of a home and gazebo sitting atop a hill. There have not been any official reports of damage or injuries.

As crews continue to strengthen containment, an evacuation warning remains in place for English Hills Road north of Peaceful Glen Road, including Estate Drive and parts of Skyhawk Lane. Olivas Lane is also under an evacuation warning. These zones are identified as SOL-2788 and SOL-2790.

Cal Fire aircraft had been deployed and are over the incident, firefighters say.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.