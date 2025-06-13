Watch CBS News
Linda Fire north of Vacaville threatens structures, firefighters say

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla,
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the Linda Fire in Solano County, which was threatening homes near Vacaville on Friday, officials said.

As of 4 p.m., when announcing forward progress was stopped, firefighters say the fire had burned about 111 acres with 10% containment.  

The scene is off Linda Vista Lane, about seven miles north of Vacaville. Several structures were threatened, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District.

A photo of the burn scar released by Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit shows the fire had come within just a few feet of a home and gazebo sitting atop a hill. There have not been any official reports of damage or injuries.

linda-fire-vacaville-burn-scar.jpg
Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa

As crews continue to strengthen containment, an evacuation warning remains in place for English Hills Road north of Peaceful Glen Road, including Estate Drive and parts of Skyhawk Lane. Olivas Lane is also under an evacuation warning. These zones are identified as SOL-2788 and SOL-2790. 

Cal Fire aircraft had been deployed and are over the incident, firefighters say.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

