Ledson Fire in Sonoma County prompts evacuation warning in Santa Rosa

A fire burning in Sonoma County on Monday prompted an evacuation warning before forward progress was halted, authorities said.

The Ledson Fire began burning Monday at about 1:02 p.m. along Sonoma Highway / State Route 12 and North Pythian Road in eastern Santa Rosa near Kenwood.

The fire burned close to 14 acres as of 2 p.m. and led to an evacuation warning for Zone SON-3H3, which is north of Wildwood Trail and Wildwood Mountain Road, south of Timberline Drive, east of Los Alamos Road, and west of the Napa County line and Hood Mountain Regional Park. An evacuation warning means a potential threat to life and/or property, and those who require time to evacuate were urged to leave ahead of any mandatory evacuation order.

As of 3:28 p.m., Cal Fire reported that forward progress was stopped and the fire was 10% contained.

Crews were working on strengthening containment lines and at least one helicopter remained to support firefighters with water drops.