EXCLUSIVE: Leaked emails reveal Newsom's office will not negotiate over 2024 ballot measure to amend Prop. 47

An email chain obtained by CBS News California Investigates reveals the governor's chief of staff did not want to negotiate with the initiative coalition unless they agreed to postpone their ballot measure until 2026.

The emails suggest Governor Newsom's chief of staff would only agree to negotiate with the coalition of crime victims, retailers, and law enforcement leaders if they agreed to pull the ballot measure altogether and hold it until 2026.

At issue is the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act. It's intended to reform Prop. 47, the 2014 voter-approved law that reduced punishments for drug possession and thefts under $950.

The ballot proposal has been billed as a Republican-led initiative, but it's actually sponsored by a group of victims' advocates, business and public safety leaders -- including former prominent DAs.

Top donors include Walmart and Target – and people were lining up outside grocery stores to sign the petition to get it on the ballot. It has now qualified.

However, in these emails – first obtained by CBS News California – it's clear the governor's office doesn't want Californians voting to reform Prop. 47 on election day this year.

The governor's Chief of Staff Dana Williamson tells the coalition's lead negotiator, Greg Totten, that leadership is willing to negotiate on their package of crime bills this year, clarifying "as far as an initiative, we are open to something in 2026."

Totten says, "As I noted previously, our focus is on amending Proposition 47 on the 2024 ballot." adding, "If the administration is prepared to consider an amendment of Proposition 47 on the 2024 ballot, then we are happy to meet."

Williamson responds, "If that's your position then I agree, there's nothing to talk about. He adds, "It's really amazing how you are incapable of taking a win. And the consultants you're working with haven't won anything in a decade. Good luck."

Above: An email chain, obtained by CBS News California Investigates, revealing the governor's Chief of Staff did not want to negotiate with the initiative coalition unless they agreed to postpone their ballot measure until 2026.

Click here to open in a new window.

Democratic leadership came up with its own set of bills that lawmakers can pass, without voter approval. They address some but not all of the issues in the ballot measure and they would not amend voter-approved Prop 47.

Following the breakdown in negotiations, today Democratic leaders added a so-called 'poison pill' to their bills – which would automatically repeal them if voters pass the ballot measure in November.

Several prominent democrats broke ranks with leadership, pulling their bills from the package, or pulling their names off bills, in light of the decision to move forward with the repeal clause. It's not clear now whether leadership will have the votes needed to get the package passed.

The governor's office has not responded to our request for comment and representatives from the coalition were not available for an interview today.

However, Greg Totten with the coalition issued this response:

"While I'm not willing to comment on negotiations about the ballot measure, I can say that we've had one objective in pursuing this ballot measure: to address the unintended consequences of parts of Proposition 47, which have resulted in a surge in retail theft, fentanyl trafficking, and overdose deaths. Additionally, we aim to provide stronger incentives for getting hard drug users into treatment. Unfortunately, state leaders are prioritizing politics over public safety."