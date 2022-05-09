Le Colonial in San Francisco hosts brunch for unhoused moms

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Unhoused families had the chance to celebrate Mother's Day together on Sunday at Le Colonial in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood, continuing a tradition between the upscale restaurant and Compass Family Services that started before the pandemic.

"It's lovely, it's beautiful to have her come around and be a family again," said Marreanna Variste, who attended the brunch with her son as well as her mother.

The families at the luncheon included residents of Compass Family Services' transitional housing program and its temporary shelter program.

In addition to a catered meal at the French-Vietnamese restaurant, families got a gift bag donated by the employees of BlackRock and took selfies at a photo booth sponsored by Twitter. There was a crafts table where children could make cards for their mothers.

"If you can give somebody a couple hours of love and understanding, even that small bit is going to make a world of a difference for their Mother's Day," said Geoffrey Deetz, general manager and executive chef at Le Colonial.

The restaurant -- between Nob Hill and the Tenderloin -- makes for quite a contrast. One side faces a famously wealthy neighborhood while the other end of the building touches part of town most identified with the homeless crisis.

This was the third year Le Colonial hosted the event but it was the first chance they had to invite families into the restaurant since the pandemic. Organizers prepared for more than 100 people to join them on Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the single moms out there and all the moms that's struggling," Variste said.