Watch CBS News
Local News

Late morning fire damages Daly City duplex

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:39

DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings and extinguished them after confirming no one was trapped inside, fire officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, but a person, two cats and a dog were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 4:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.