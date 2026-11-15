Larkspur residents concerned about potential flooding as king tides loom

As wet weather moved through the North Bay this weekend, Larkspur residents are concerned about the possibility of devastating flooding — and with an especially strong El Nino on the forecast, those concerns are heightened more than usual.

While the rainfall wasn't predicted to be at the level of an atmospheric river, the history of flooding in the area is known all too well by residents.

On Sunday, the rain had just started, but water was already rising up to the curb in places on Larkspur Plaza Drive. The street is one of the lowest areas in town and sits right alongside an offshoot of Corte Madera Creek, which transports most of the water that falls on Mount Tamalpais down to the Bay.

The city is aware of the risks posed to the area, deploying thousands of sandbags along the water's edge and purchasing large pumps to drain flood waters when the tides recede.

"I think Larkspur Plaza Drive, we're going to have flooding there. I think we can try to build barriers there, but that street is going to flood," said Larkspur Mayor Stephanie Andre during a special meeting earlier this month.

Ben Nadler lives at the aptly-named "Larkspur Isle" apartment complex. He has photos of his street entirely underwater on a bright, sunny day.

"You know, Corte Madera Creek comes in from there," said Nadler, pointing to a narrow channel, "and it fills up these sewers. And then it starts coming out of the sewers."

Nadler said that rainy days like Sunday, and the prospect of high tides fueled by El Nino, leave him concerned about what's to come.

"Could be a wave coming down from the mountain," he said. "There could be water coming down from Mount Tam and it just hits this flood. I could see it creating a surge and actually pushing a, you know, an urban tsunami."

During the special meeting, city officials discussed both the role of the city in flood protection, as well as the role of residents.

"And so, I think we need to be clear in terms of what it is that local government can provide," Andre said. "And that way, if private citizens think that's not sufficient, or not enough, then the HOA or the private citizens can decide what additional measures they want to take."

That's already happening in another low-lying area, on Riviera Circle. The homes on that street back up to a lagoon that also gets its water from Corte Madera Creek.

Sheila Pollak lives on Riviera Circle and said the unexpected flooding in January filled her family's garage with about a foot of water. Since then, they've purchased large water-filled tubes to act as barriers.

Those tubes, as well as sandbags and plastic sheeting, are what they are hoping will protect them when a predicted king tide hits on Thanksgiving Day.

"It's definitely the talk of the neighborhood at the moment," Pollak said. "All anyone talks about is the oncoming flood and all the preparations that are happening. So, you'll see all over the neighborhood that everyone is coming up with different solutions."

One house has plastic sheeting and sandbags stacked halfway up the garage door. Another has large, 5-foot-high interlocking plastic panels circling the entire structure.

Nadler said he thought the tidal flooding may — quite literally — be the wave of the future.

"It's all happening," he said. "And I can only imagine that, with things going the way they're going, it's not going to change. This is a big one. It's El Nino. Not every year is El Nino, so there is that. But I can't see it going any other way. I mean, the oceans are going to rise. They're already boiled, now they're rising. It's going to happen. It's just, will I still be living here?"

Officials are expecting El Nino to add to the damage the tides may cause — with the hope that additional rainstorms don't complicate things further.

King tides are predicted to hit the Bay Area on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Jan. 29 of next year.