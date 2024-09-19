Tons of old cable leaching toxic lead into Lake Tahoe to be removed following settlement with AT&T

AT&T has agreed to remove thousands of pounds of toxic lead cables that have been submerged in Lake Tahoe for decades, according to a settlement agreement announced on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, AT&T will remove approximately 107,000 pounds of unused cables from the lake. The California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA) initially filed the lawsuit in 2021, alleging that the lead from the cables was contaminating multiple areas of the lake and creating a widespread risk of exposure. Elevated levels of lead were confirmed in both the water and sediment around the cables, according to the lawsuit.

"This is a monumental win for the environment, the communities who drink Lake Tahoe water, the people with lake-dependent livelihoods, and the millions of annual visitors," CSPA executive director Chris Shutes said in a statement.

After a conditional settlement in 2022, AT&T resumed litigation to challenge the validity of CSPA's claims. The lawsuit alleged that the cables were releasing lead in violation of California's Proposition 65,

According to CSPA, the paper-wrapped copper wire cables are composed of spiral-wound steel rods and coated with a fiber layer impregnated with bitumen tar. Each foot of these cables contains approximately 3.39 pounds of lead, with around six miles of these cables submerged underwater.

The study conducted by scientists hired by the CSPA's attorneys analyzed the lake's water, sediment, and microscopic plants known as biofilms or algae. These biofilms, which serve as a food source for fish, were found to contain lead concentrations 67,000 times higher in samples taken from the cables compared to those taken from a rock.

"AT&T will try to have the cables out by November 30, 2024, and is committing to have them out by May 26, 2025," Shutes told CBS KPIX.

AT&T has been contacted for a reaction to the settlement.