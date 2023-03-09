Lake Oroville now over 100 the historic average Lake Oroville experiences dramatic turnaround in water level after rains 01:53

BUTTE COUNTY - Lake Oroville has seen a remarkable turnaround in water levels this winter, thanks to abundant rainfall.

The reservoir, which is the second biggest in the state, is now over 100 percent of its historic average, after reaching its lowest level on record in 2021.

The impact of the increased water levels has been visible to the naked eye, as surveyors measuring the reservoir have confirmed.

"Higher water levels make everything look better," said one observer. "There's plenty of depth and expanded areas with the higher water levels, so people can definitely enjoy their houseboats and time off."

This is good news for the many hundreds of houseboat owners who call Lake Oroville home. During the drought of 2021, many had to haul their boats off the lake when the marinas dried up.

Back then, houseboat owner Kim Gunter told reporters that state projections suggested there would be no available ramps by the end of summer, and that access to the lake may have to be moved to other marinas. The projections were correct, and hundreds of houseboats were removed from the lake.

Now, however, the state water managers at Oroville Reservoir are more concerned about flooding than drought. While the snowmelt is a welcome source of water for the parched region, it also increases the risk of flooding.

"There's two kinds of water emergencies...when you have too much and when you have too little," said Jay Lund, a water management expert at UC Davis. "And sometimes we have to worry about both in the same year. And this is one of those years."

Despite the concerns over potential flooding, the return of the houseboat habit to Lake Oroville is a welcome sign for many. The stark difference between the lake now and just a year ago is striking. As the split-screen images show, the lake has gone from a dry, cracked desert to a sparkling expanse of water that looks more like a postcard than reality.

The houseboat habitat is back.

At capacity, Lake Oroville can reach 900 feet above sea level. It's currently at 837 feet -- 200 feet above its historic 2021 low.