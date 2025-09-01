Beachgoers from Marin to Santa Cruz warned of sneaker waves, rip currents on Labor Day

Beachgoers heading out to Bay Area beaches to cool off on Labor Day are cautioned to watch out for sneaker waves and hazardous swimming conditions.

The National Weather Service said hazardous beach conditions will continue through Monday night, with the greatest risk along southwest-facing beaches in coastal sections of Marin and Santa Cruz counties.

Those include Stinson Beach, Santa Cruz Boardwalk Beach and Twin Lakes Beach.

"Sneaker waves can unexpectedly run significantly farther up the beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties," the weather service said in a forecast update.

Rip currents are more frequent and stronger near jetties, inlets, and piers. Beachgoers should never turn their backs on the ocean, keep pets on leashes, wear life jackets and stay out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions.

"It is always important, but especially so on a warm, dry, holiday weekend, to exercise caution while at the beach," the weather service said.

A beach hazards statement is effective through Monday night.