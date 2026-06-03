Kyle Harrison strikes out 12, Jake Bauers homers as surging Brewers top slumping Giants 8-3

Kyle Harrison matched his season high with 12 strikeouts, Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Harrison (7-1) allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings, improving to 6-0 in his last seven starts. He fanned at least 10 batters for the fifth time in his career and third this season as the NL Central-leading Brewers moved a season-high 16 games over .500.

Harrison received a standing ovation as he left the field after throwing 106 pitches. Alan Ashby struck out Buddy Kennedy to end the sixth.

Bauers connected off Trevor McDonald (2-3) in the first inning for his team-leading 10th homer after Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio walked.

Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at American Family Field on June 02, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Willy Adames' solo shot in the sixth snapped Harrison's scoreless streak at 23 innings.

The Giants closed within 4-3 in the eighth on pinch-hit RBI singles by Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee. But the Brewers broke it open with four runs in the bottom half against Tristan Beck. Yelich hit a two-run single, Chourio added an RBI double and Brice Turang knocked in his second run of the night with a single.

San Francisco has lost seven of eight under first-year manager Tony Vitello. Before the game, the Giants hired Gary Pettis as their third base coach, less than a week after reassigning Hector Borg to a player-development role.

Harrison came up with the Giants in 2023 and was traded to the Red Sox last year in the Rafael Devers deal. The Brewers acquired him in an offseason trade with Boston.

Up next:

RHP Logan Webb (2-4, 4.82 ERA) pitches for the Giants Wednesday. The Brewers had not named a starter.