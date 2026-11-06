Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis says he's stepping away from basketball to prioritize health

Golden State Warriors big man Kristaps Porzingis says he is stepping away from basketball to focus on his health after his body did not respond as expected while ramping up for the season.

Porzingis, 31, announced the decision Friday, saying he had hoped to return with Golden State but is not ready to perform at the level he expects from himself.

"I'm doing good, but I know what it takes, and I'm not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself," Porzingis wrote in an X post. "At this point, I've made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love."

He also said he wants to work with the Warriors "to find a solution that makes sense."

Porzingis missed training camp and the start of the season because of a health-related issue. Golden State listed him out indefinitely in October and later said he was not expected to be around the team in the immediate future.

The Warriors acquired Porzingis from Atlanta in February in a trade that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Hawks. He appeared in 15 games for Golden State last season before re-signing on a reported two-year, $40 million deal.