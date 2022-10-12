Coach Kerr confirms Green returns Friday; Warriors beat Portland, 131-98

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- JaMychal Green and Moses Moody scored 20 points apiece as a team of Golden State reserves dominated visiting Portland.

James Wiseman, coming back after missing last season with a right knee injury, had 18 points and seven rebounds. Green was 8 of 10 from the field, including missing only one of his five shots from outside the arc. Wiseman, who played 18 minutes, made 6 of 8 from the field.

Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh overall pick from Kentucky, led Portland with 17 points, while Jusuf Nurkic finished with 16 points. Anfernee Simons had 12.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins were among the key Warriors sitting out before Friday's preseason finale against Denver. Draymond Green remained away from the team after he punched Poole during practice last week.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Green would return to practice on Thursday and not be suspended. He expects the defensive mainstay to play in Friday's preseason finale, and on opening night.

Kerr said Green was fined an unspecified amount.

"We feel like this is the best way, after assessing everything, for us to move forward," Kerr said, adding: "This is the biggest crisis that we've ever had since I've been coach here. It's really serious stuff."

Donte DiVincenzo, who started with the stars sitting, had 10 assists.