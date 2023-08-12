Watch CBS News
South Bay News

Belmont police: Remains found of man who walked away from his home in 2019

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 8-12-23
PIX Now Morning Edition 8-12-23 08:29

BELMONT — Remains found in a forested area of Belmont have been confirmed as those of an 84-year-old man who walked away from his home almost four years ago.

Paul Farmer, who was described as suffering from memory loss, had been missing since leaving for an evening walk on Aug. 26, 2019, Belmont police said Friday. 

"Over the course of the next three years, multiple searches were conducted, and dozens of tips were investigated," police said in a statement.

In May, police learned that Farmer's identification card had been found in a waterway in lower San Mateo in March. A search was concentrated upstream, in a heavily forested area just south of Highway 92 near Hillsdale, police said. 

On June 25, searchers from Belmont police, San Mateo County Search and Rescue and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit found human remains in dense brush.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office confirmed they were Farmer's, police said.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 8:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.