Belmont police: Remains found of man who walked away from his home in 2019

BELMONT — Remains found in a forested area of Belmont have been confirmed as those of an 84-year-old man who walked away from his home almost four years ago.

Paul Farmer, who was described as suffering from memory loss, had been missing since leaving for an evening walk on Aug. 26, 2019, Belmont police said Friday.

"Over the course of the next three years, multiple searches were conducted, and dozens of tips were investigated," police said in a statement.

In May, police learned that Farmer's identification card had been found in a waterway in lower San Mateo in March. A search was concentrated upstream, in a heavily forested area just south of Highway 92 near Hillsdale, police said.

On June 25, searchers from Belmont police, San Mateo County Search and Rescue and the Bay Area Mountain Rescue Unit found human remains in dense brush.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office confirmed they were Farmer's, police said.